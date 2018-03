South Plains Mathematics Fellows (SPMF) is offering scholarships to students who majoring in mathematics. The scholarship is need based and provided via the National Science Foundation. The application is available until 4/16/18 on http://www.math.ttu.edu/outreach/spmf/ Posted:

