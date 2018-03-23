In honor of Women’s History Month, a panel discussion will take place at 7 p.m. March 23 at the Texas Tech International Cultural Center, 601 Indiana Ave., and will feature Kimmie Rhodes, Diane Finlay Hendricks, Kathleen Hudson, Amy Maner and Tamara Saviano.

The two-part event will begin with a 45-minute interview with Austin-based singer-songwriter and Lubbock native Rhodes discussing her new book, “Radio Dreams: The Story of an Outlaw DJ and a Cosmic Cowgirl.” The second segment will feature all five panelists discussing their respective works, along with open discussion and audience questions.

Hudson, also an author, is in the English Department at Schreiner University in Kerrville and founded the Texas Heritage Music Foundation in 1987 out of a commitment that stories and songs make a difference in the world. Hendricks is a Texas Hill Country–based writer who has spent her career in journalism and feature writing, focusing on Texas and Southern music and culture. Lubbock-born Maner is an actress, costume designer and is director of the film, “Lubbock Lights.” Saviano is a Grammy and Americana award-winning producer, a music business consultant, artist manager, publicist and author.

Curtis Peoples, archivist for the Southwest Collection/Special Collections Library’s Crossroads of Music Archive, will moderate the event.

A meet and greet with panelists, as well as book signings will be available after the discussions.

The event is sponsored by the Crossroads of Music Archive, Texas Tech Friends of the Libraries and the Texas Tech Libraries, with additional support from the College of Media & Communication, Southwest Collection/Special Collections Library, Caprock Café and Orlando’s restaurants, Rockin Box 33 House Concerts and Studio West.

Admission and parking are free.

For more information, contact Curtis Peoples at 806.834.5777 or curtis.peoples@ttu.edu.