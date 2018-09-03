RaiderReady is looking for Faculty members to instruct IS 1100 for Fall 2018.

IS 1100 RaiderReady serves to acclimate, prepare, and guide students as they begin their academic journey at Texas Tech University. This 8-week course assists students in developing and honing their academic success skills as they build relationships and community with their fellow Red Raiders. RaiderReady encourages students to engage with campus and develop into well-rounded campus citizens.

If you are a full-time employee and are interested in supporting new Tech students by becoming a RaiderReady instructor for Fall 2018, please complete the online interest form or email raiderready@ttu.edu for more information.