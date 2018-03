Join the FSA Barkada for their second general meeting this Wednesday (3/7/2018) at 6 p.m. in room 218 of the Student Union Building (SUB). We will be talking about upcoming events and volunteering opportunities. Feel free pearlnille-a.r.saya-ang@ttu.edu, if you have any questions. Hope to see y'all there!

