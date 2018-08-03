|
Please join the Lubbock society of the Archaeological Institute of America tomorrow, Thursday, March 8th at 5:30pm for a lecture (Livermore Center 101) by Claire Novotny, Assistant Professor of Anthropology at Kenyon College, entitled Social Identity in the Maya Hinterlands: Ancient Daily Life Meets Modern Heritage in Aguacate Village, Belize.
3/7/2018
Chris Witmore
christopher.witmore@ttu.edu
Classical and Modern Lang and Lit
Time: 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Date: 3/8/2018
Livermore Center 101
