Please join the Lubbock society of the Archaeological Institute of America tomorrow, Thursday, March 8th at 5:30pm for a lecture (Livermore Center 101) by Claire Novotny, Assistant Professor of Anthropology at Kenyon College, entitled Social Identity in the Maya Hinterlands: Ancient Daily Life Meets Modern Heritage in Aguacate Village, Belize .

For directions to the Livermore Center, see: http://www.ttu.edu/map/

For more more information about the AIA's spring lecture series, see: https://www.depts.ttu. edu/classic_modern/aia/events. php Posted:

