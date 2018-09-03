In order to increase accuracy and streamline the maintenance of research facilities information, Operations Division Planning & Administration will be conducting our annual Research Space audit. The primary purpose of the audit is to attach all Fund and Grant information to each research laboratory and research service space. We are asking that if you can provide fund and grant information for your research space with the associated PIs, we will be able to go through the space faster.



After our annual initial data collection (March 12th – March 23rd) we will update the data in our inventory. The primary benefit to each Department will be the ability to run research lab reports (graphical/tabular format) at the PI, room, building, and campus level to see research funding that is no longer active. Therefore, departments will be able to see what research space is assigned to their department and the information associated with those spaces at your convenience.

The data collection project will consist of a quick site visit to all spaces coded as Research Laboratory/Research Laboratory Service and will include an assessment of each where we will enter all PIs and fund and grant information associated with the space. If there is someone else we should contact, let us know and we will contact them. We appreciate your cooperation and welcome any feedback or recommendations that you may have. Please email us at operations.spi.staff@ttu.edu.