Research Study New Study Phase
Comfort During Moderate Exercise
- no overnight fast or blood draw
- morning, afternoon, evening appointments
- any day of the week
Attend ONE Appointment
Free body composition assessment
Total possible compensation $20
If you don't regularly exercise more than 150 minutes per week you may be eligible
Call to find our more (no obligation, brief screening)
Phone: 806-742-5194
Email: bmtrlab@ttu.edu
(Provide your name, phone number, and the best time to contact you)
What will I be asked to do if accepted?
• Complete screening questionnaires, have weight, body composition, blood pressure measured, a pain sensitivity test (minimal discomfort), answer questions about your enjoyment, comfort level and if you feel any pain before, during and after the session.
• You will be asked to participate in a moderate intensity physical activity session on an elliptical machine (from 0 to maximum 42 minutes - you stop when you decide to).
Texas Tech University Department of Nutritional Sciences: Behavioral Medicine & Translational Research lab BMTR.
This study has been approved by the TTU Institutional Review Board.