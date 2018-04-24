Research Study New Study Phase

Comfort During Moderate Exercise



no overnight fast or blood draw

morning, afternoon, evening appointments

any day of the week

Attend ONE Appointment

Free body composition assessment

Total possible compensation $20

If you don't regularly exercise more than 150 minutes per week you may be eligible



Call to find our more (no obligation, brief screening)

Phone: 806-742-5194

Email: bmtrlab@ttu.edu

(Provide your name, phone number, and the best time to contact you)

What will I be asked to do if accepted?



• Complete screening questionnaires, have weight, body composition, blood pressure measured, a pain sensitivity test (minimal discomfort), answer questions about your enjoyment, comfort level and if you feel any pain before, during and after the session.

• You will be asked to participate in a moderate intensity physical activity session on an elliptical machine (from 0 to maximum 42 minutes - you stop when you decide to ).

Texas Tech University Department of Nutritional Sciences: Behavioral Medicine & Translational Research lab BMTR.



This study has been approved by the TTU Institutional Review Board.



