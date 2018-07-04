



This race is put on by the Texas Tech University Sport Management Graduate Students. All proceeds will benefit the TTU Sport Management Department and the Ashley Stevenson Memorial Scholarship. We would love for you to come out, compete and support! Additional Information can be found on https://www.facebook.com/events/1923443454633247/?active_tab=about Online registration will be available soon, but right now you can sign up by picking up the registration form in the Kinesiology and Sport Management Department Building then turn in the form with your payment to Monica Luna or Donna Torres!

Event Information

Time: 8:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 4/7/2018



Location:

Texas Tech University Memorial Circle



