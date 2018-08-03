Composing Pop Culture (ENGL 3360, Summer One, Online) 4 WEEKS | 3 ESSAYS | 3 CREDITS We all have something to say about our favorite pop song, movie, novel, or celebrity. In an era when criticism has been democratized and art is often judged exclusively by the amount of chatter it incites, the role of the critic is changing (and fast – these days, even reviews are subject to reviews). In this composition class, we’ll explore the best, most effective ways for writers to engage, that is, to compose, popular culture. Should pop cultural writing be personal or objective? Is it more important to contextualize or describe? Given the overwhelming deluge of options facing media consumers, is the critic’s job merely to direct the conversation? We’ll look to a broad range of writers — from Roxane Gay to Carl Wilson to Margo Jefferson — to answer these questions and more. Students in this online course will submit three short essays for workshop to be revised in a final portfolio. Email Dr. D. Gilson (d.gilson@ttu.edu) for more information. Posted:

3/8/2018



Originator:

Duane Gilson



Email:

d.gilson@ttu.edu



Department:

English





Categories

Academic

