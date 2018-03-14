Texas Tech University Office of LGBTQIA and Women’s & Gender Studies proudly presents a film series, Queer Reels, Real Topics for the fall and spring semesters. Serving as an extension of the classroom, this film series merges education with entertainment about the LGBT+ community.

Films of all genres serve an important community function by affirming lives, making the invisible, visible, and educating others about the stories and histories of people. Recognizing the diversity of identities and perspectives within the LGBT+ community, the films chosen for this year's series include identity, community, prejudice, normalcy, etc.

All films are FREE, and open to all students and the community. Each film will be accompanied by reviewed film notes and followed by a commentary and analysis discussion.

On March 20, Training Rules: Discrimination on the Basketball Team at Pennsylvania State University(2009) will be screened on March 20, in the Escondido Theatre, at 7pm.

About the film:

Rene Portland had three training rules during her 26 years coaching basketball at Pennsylvania State University - no drinking, no drugs and no lesbians. Training Rules, examines how a wealthy athletic department, enabled by the silence of a complacent university, allowed talented athletes, thought to be gay, to be dismissed from their college team.



In 2006, student athlete Jennifer Harris, in conjunction with the National Center for Lesbian Rights, filed charges against Pennsylvania State University and basketball coach Rene Portland for discrimination based on sexual orientation. This lawsuit inspired others whose lives were shattered during Coach Portland's reign to come forward. The film focuses on these individuals and investigates why organizations, established to protect these athletes have done so little to end this common form of victimization. Training Rules serves as a wake-up call to the many athletic departments nationwide that still discriminate against their student athletes and coaches.

The lineup continues;

April 10, 7:00 p.m. in the SUB Lubbock Room, Tennessee Queer (2012)

For more information and to check out the spring lineup, visit the Office of LGBTQIA web site at; lgbtqia.ttu.edu

CONTACT: Jody Randall, Director, Office of LGBTQIA or Tricia Earl, Unit Supervisor, Women's & Gender Studies