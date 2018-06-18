|
Registration is now open for Summer Youth Classes 2018. This half-day camp is for children who have completed grades 1 – 5. This year classes will take place at the National Ranching Heritage Center June 18 – 22 from 8:30am to 12:30pm. Registration is $75 for RHA members and $100 for non-members for the week and includes a camp t-shirt. To see class descriptions and register, visit http://ranchingheritage.org/syc/
4/17/2018
Katelynn Monroe
katelynn.monroe@ttu.edu
N/A
Time: 8:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Date: 6/18/2018
The National Ranching Heritage Center
