Registration is now open for Summer Youth Classes 2018. This half-day camp is for children who have completed grades 1 – 5. This year classes will take place at the National Ranching Heritage Center June 18 – 22 from 8:30am to 12:30pm. Registration is $75 for RHA members and $100 for non-members for the week and includes a camp t-shirt. To see class descriptions and register, visit http://ranchingheritage.org/syc/ Posted:

