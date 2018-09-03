Are you interested in working as a tutor? Join the University Student Housing Residential Tutoring team! Starting pay for Residential Tutors is $9.00 per hour for undergraduate students and $9.50 per hour for graduate students. Tutoring shifts occur Sunday through Wednesday from 7pm-10pm. The residential tutoring program is looking for new tutors to train during the spring semester and commit to working with us next fall. We are especially in need of chemistry, physics and math tutors. All information and qualification for applying to become a Residential Tutor can be found at http://housing.ttu.edu/employment/restutor

More information about the free Residential Tutoring program can be found here: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/housing/tutoring/ Should you have additional questions about the tutoring position and our openings, please contact Walter Abrego at walter.abrego@ttu.edu

Posted:

3/9/2018



Originator:

Walter Abrego Barrientos



Email:

walter.abrego@ttu.edu



Department:

University Student Housing





Categories

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

