Landmark Arts at the Texas Tech University School of Art presents graduate student Sarah Spomer’s Silver Linings: Manifesting Pathological Anxiety in Contemporary Jewelry March 10 - 25, 2018. The exhibition will be on display in the Texas Tech University Satellite Gallery. An opening reception for this exhibition will be held on Saturday March 10, 2018 in the Satellite Gallery from 7 PM to 9 PM, and is free and open to the public.





Jewelry Design and Metalsmithing student Sarah Spomer’s Master of Fine Arts Thesis Exhibition features a collection of jewelry that reflects psychology, manifestations of mental illness, and healing. Reinterpreting the physical sensations brought on by anxiety and depression, Spomer creates and uses art to overcome and process her feelings. She notes, “the repetition in each piece [symbolizes] obsessive thoughts, and the tight winding in the wire [symbolizes] the weight and tenseness experienced during a depressive or panicked episode.” Through the process of creation Spomer meditates, reinterprets, and processes the physical manifestations of mental illness into meaning. Each piece of jewelry is a memento, an act, and succor of mental illness.





Originally from Bloomington, IN, Sarah Spomer received a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Herron School of Art and Design in 2014. In 2018 she expects a Master of Fine Arts from Texas Tech University with a primary emphasis in jewelry design and metalsmithing, a secondary emphasis in printmaking, and a certificate in art history. She is the recipient of several grants and fellowships, including a 2017 scholarship from the Women’s Jewelry Association, the Friends of Arrowmont Tuition Scholarship, Texas Tech University’s Graduate Research Support Award, and the Helen DeVitt Jones Graduate Fellowship. Her work has been featured in Ethical Metalsmith’s fourth annual international student exhibition, So Fresh + So Clean, and in 2014 she received a juror’s choice award from Tricia Paik, curator of contemporary art at the Indianapolis Museum of Art, for her piece Cycles.





The Texas Tech University Satellite Gallery at Charles Adams Studio Project (CASP) is located at 1108 5th Street (5th street and Avenue J) in downtown Lubbock.





Landmark Arts exhibitions and speaker programs in the Texas Tech University School of Art are made possible in part with a generous grant from the Helen Jones Foundation of Lubbock. Additional support comes from Cultural Activities Fees administered by the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts.







