Family Weekend has been a tradition at Texas Tech since 1936. Many parents and family members will arrive on campus to visit their students and enjoy the many activities planned, including the Texas Tech vs.Oklahoma State football game.

If your college, department, or student organization has activities planned during Family Weekend that you would like to see promoted on the Family Weekend schedule, please contact Morgan Brannon at morgan.brannon@ttu.edu or 806-834-5917. Activities should be appropriate for Texas Tech students, their parents, and younger siblings.