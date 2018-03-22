On Thursday, March 22nd, at 5:30 p.m. in the Escondido Theater of the Texas Tech Student Union Building, The Institute for the Study of Western Civilization will be hosting special guest speaker Alexander Beecroft, Jessie Chapman Alcorn Memorial Professor of Foreign Languages at the University of South Carolina. In his lecture entitled “Ancient Greek and Chinese Poetry,” Professor Beecroft will discuss the question: how does Chinese poetry help us to understand the Greeks better, and vice versa? By looking at the forms, themes, and interpretation of the earliest Chinese poems, Professor Beecroft will present ideas on how to analyze Greek poetry and archaic lyric.

Professor Beecroft teaches courses in Greek and Latin language and literature, ancient civilizations, literary theory (ancient and modern), and the theory and practice of world literature. His major areas of research interests include literatures of Ancient Greece and Rome, pre-Tang Chinese literature, and current debates about world literature.

To learn more about The Institute for the Study of Western Civilization and upcoming events, please visit www.westernciv.ttu.edu.