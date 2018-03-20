Come to the Climate Science Center and join us for a fantastic talk by Dr. Fernando Riosmena who is visiting TTU from University of Colorado Boulder. He is a demographer, focused on migration, health, and the environment. He will be talking about Climate and Migration. The discussant and moderator of this seminar is Dr. Nadia Flores, Assistant Professor in Sociology from the Department of Sociology, Anthropology & Social Work at TTU. A big thanks to our sponsors for this seminar: the department of Sociology, Anthropology, and Social Work (SASW) and the TTU office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. Please join us for this interesting seminar! Join us this Tuesday at noon (March 20, 2018) at the Experimental Science Building, Room 120.