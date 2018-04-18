During the two-day conference, you will have the opportunity to see new technologies and intellectual property displayed by the TTU Office of Research and Commercialization, browse the poster showcase featuring research in arts and medicine and computer science, hear from a panel of successful women leaders in the area of wind, renewables, entrepreneurship, and business in our panel discussion titled EmPowerment, Rise to the Top of Your Industry, vote on your favorite idea during the "Minute to pitch it" Lightning Round Reception, and experience a one-of-a -kind performance from our dynamic keynote speaker. Free conference t-shirt & meals included with registration!



Date: April 23rd-24th,2018

Time: Check-in begins at 8:00am

Location: TTU Innovation Hub at Research Park

For more information and to register click here.