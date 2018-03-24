Commemorate Women’s History Month by learning more about the fascinating life of Frances Perkins, the first woman Cabinet Member and visionary behind the New Deal. Actress & playwright Charlotte Keefe returns to Lubbock for an encore performance of her one-woman play: If A Door Opens, A Journey with Frances Perkins, which enjoyed a sold-out run in 2013 when it was first performed in Lubbock.



This year, performances take place March 23rd and 24th at 7:30pm and the 25th at 2pm, at the Lubbock Community Theatre which is co-sponsor of the event. Dori Bosnyak, a Texas Tech School of Theatre & Dance graduate student from Budapest is the executive producer of the production. Bosnyak is on the MFA Arts Administration track and is producing the project which will serve as an internship.



Enjoy an evening of entertainment which includes a reception following each performance. For tickets, visit: https://secure.actblue.com/donate/ifadooropens.



Follow the play's Lubbock opening on social media; on Facebook, find If A Door Opens, A Journey with Frances Perkins ! See the AJ's review on the 2013, sold-out performance here. http://www.lubbockonline.com/entertainment/2013-01-23/keefe-devotes-energies-one-woman-show-about-frances-perkins Posted:

3/20/2018



Originator:

Dora Zita Bosnyak



Email:

dori.bosnyak@ttu.edu



Department:

Department of Theatre and Dance



Event Information

Time: 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM

Event Date: 3/24/2018



Location:

Lubbock Community Theatre 43rd & Boston



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Arts & Entertainment

