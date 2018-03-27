Engaged Scholarship and Higher Education: Broader Impacts through Community Engagement

Sponsored by: Office of the Provost; Office of Outreach and Engagement; Teaching, Learning, and Professional Development Center

Date: Tuesday, March 27, 2018

Times: Session 1: 8:30 – 11:30 a.m.; Session 2: 1:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Engaged scholarship has gained significant attention and importance at higher education institutions across the country as it involves faculty, staff, and students in collaborations with community partners, for the mutually beneficial exchange of knowledge and resources. This 3-hour workshop is designed to provide a better understanding about engaged scholarship and how it differs from traditional scholarship. Attendees will further recognize its value in teaching, research, and service; become familiar with best practices; and discover how they might be able to integrate it into your own role. Topics include:



· Definitions and Characteristics of Engaged Scholarship



· Key Engaged Scholarship Concepts



· Types of Engaged Scholarship– Engaged Teaching, Engaged Research/Creative Activity, Engaged Service, Engaged Commercialized Activities



· Principles of University-Community Partnerships



· Methodological Considerations



· Systems Perspectives



· Scholarship and Community Impacts



· Resources and Internal/External Support



During this interactive workshop, the presenter will also share his insights and personal experiences as a MSU faculty member who moved from traditional scholarship practices to engaged scholarship over the course of his academic career.

Presenter:

Dr. Hiram E Fitzgerald is University Distinguished Professor in the Department of Psychology and Associate Provost for University Outreach and Engagement at Michigan State University. He is Honorary President of the World Association for Infant Mental Health, a Fellow of the American Psychological Association and the Association of Psychological Science. Fitzgerald has published over 450 journal articles, chapters, and books. In 2014, he was elected into the Academy of Community Engagement Scholarship.

Registration:

Faculty and staff have the option to attend either the morning or the afternoon session. To register, visit the TLPDC Events website at: http://www.events.tlpd.ttu.edu

For more information contact Birgit Green, Director of Outreach and Engagement, e-mail: birgit.green@ttu.edu; phone: (806)834-2308.