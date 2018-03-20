TTU HomeTechAnnounce

10th Annual TTU Undergraduate Research Conference (URC)

The TTU URC is one of the largest undergraduate research conferences in Texas. This year's conference hosts more than 250 student presenters from 9 universities representing the humanities, performing arts, biological and chemical sciences, social sciences, and physical sciences. 

Join us March 27 & 28, 2018 for these URC activities:  

  • Poster and oral presentations
  • Networking opportunities 
  • Dance and music performances 
  • Visual art exhibits
View the entire schedule: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/calue/ConferenceHome/URCschedule.php

 
Posted:
3/20/2018

Originator:
Erin Justyna

Email:
erin.justyna@ttu.edu

Department:
CALUE


