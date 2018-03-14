TTU HomeTechAnnounce

PRESIDENT'S EXCELLENCE IN DIVERSITY AND EQUITY AWARD NOMINATIONS
Nominations and/or Applications DUE next Tuesday:

The President's Excellence in Diversity and Equity Faculty Awards recognizes non-tenured and tenured Faculty members:
Each recipient will receive a $2,500 research award 

The President's Excellence in Diversity and Equity Staff Award recognizes a Staff member:
The recipient will receive a $1,500 professional development award

The President's Excellence in Diversity and Equity Department Award recognizes the Department/Division/Office/Unit:
Will receive a $2,000 development award to promote Diversity

The President's Excellence in Diversity and Equity Student Awards recognizes Students:
Each recipient will receive a $500 scholarship in August 2018

Applications and nominations are due by March 20, 2018

Visit http://www.depts.ttu.edu/diversity/funding/index.php for more information.
