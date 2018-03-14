Nominations and/or Applications DUE next Tuesday:
The President's Excellence in Diversity and Equity Faculty Awards recognizes non-tenured and tenured Faculty members:
Each recipient will receive a $2,500 research award
The President's Excellence in Diversity and Equity Staff Award recognizes a Staff member:
The recipient will receive a $1,500 professional development award
The President's Excellence in Diversity and Equity Department Award recognizes the Department/Division/Office/Unit:
Will receive a $2,000 development award to promote Diversity
The President's Excellence in Diversity and Equity Student Awards recognizes Students:
Each recipient will receive a $500 scholarship in August 2018
Applications and nominations are due by March 20, 2018