The Learning Center is OPEN for Spring 2018!
The LC works to enhance the academic success of all currently enrolled Texas Tech undergraduate students by offering a variety of free services, including drop-in subject tutoring!
Spring 2018 Hours: Monday - Thursday 8:00 am - 8:00 pm and Friday 8:00 am - 5:00 pm! Online tutoring available 7:30-10:00 pm Monday - Thursday!!
Our tutoring services include drop-in or by appointment in various subjects, including:
- Math
- Physics
- Chemistry
- Biology
- Accounting
- Engineering
& MANY MORE!!
Come see us at the Learning Center in Holden Hall, Room 80. Study lounge areas and computers are available for all undergraduate students!
For more information, or to view a tutoring schedule or make an appointment, call (806)742-3664
or check out our website at www.lc.soar.ttu.edu!