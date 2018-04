8:00 am - 5:00 pm Monday - Friday, full-time Academic Coaches offer help with: Time Management

Goal-Setting

Note-Taking

Study Strategies

To meet with an academic coach, schedule an appointment! Visit depts.ttu.edu/soar/LC/AcademicCoaching.php

depts.ttu.edu/soar/LC/PresentationDescription.php To request a presentation, visit Posted:

