



Diversity Week is a week dedicated to celebrating and understanding the importance of diversity throughout the community and Texas Tech University. Join student organizations and departments across campus to celebrate diversity all week long!



See all of Tuesday, March 20th's events below and check out



11am-4pm

United Blood Drive

Red Raider Lounge



Save up to three lives with 1 blood donation! Support the local community & donate blood! Schedule an appointment ahead of time at https://www.bloodhero.com/index.cfm?group=op&expand=806606&zc=79409 or walk-ups accepted on-site.



11:30-1:30pm

Great American Meat Out at Texas Tech

Hospitality & Student Government Association

SUB Copy/Mail



Be part of celebrating The Great American Meatout at Texas Tech! Enjoy 3 vegan food choices and a cooking demo from Chef Dewey!



11am-2pm

(Her)story is History

Women's History Month Tabling - FREE prizes to those that participate.

TTU SUB Courtyard



Women are half the human race, and they're half of history, as well. History helps us learn who we are, but when we don't know our own history, our power and dreams are immediately diminished. Stop by our table and take a chance on what you know and what you don't know about the impact(s) women have made throughout history yesterday, today and tomorrow.



12-1:15pm

Allies Program: Faculty Panel on Experiences with LGBTQIA Individuals & Topics of Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity

Office of LGBTQIA

TLPDC 153 – Registration Requested: http://events.tlpd.ttu.edu/View/Member/EventDetails.aspx?EventID=1895



How can you be an authentic ally to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, and asexual (LGBTQIA) students? Efforts to sustain an inclusive educational environment for LGBTQIA students are rewarding and appreciated, but can be challenging. Join us for an engaging and thoughtful discussion with new and experienced faculty and staff panelists as they share stories from their classrooms and our campus. This "2.0" session will discuss proactive strategies for experiences you encounter living "a day in the life" of an authentic ally.



2-4pm

Diversity Fair

SUB Ballroom



Meet 30+ various Student Organizations and On-Campus Departments to learn about and connect with ways to get involved with diversity and inclusion initiatives across campus. Learn about resources, organizations, and events at Texas Tech geared towards diversity and inclusion.



3-4pm

Staff Senate Diversity Week Faculty/Staff Speaker Series

Staff Senate

SUB Mesa Room



Listen to Dr. Hugo Garcia as he talks about hot topics in Higher Education as it relates to diversity, equity, and inclusion. RSVP at



5:30-6:30pm

Fitness Classes in Native Languages - Fuego: Booty Burn Class

Rec Sports - FitWell

Rec Room 116



Join the Rec FitWell instructors as they teach fitness classes in their native language!



5:30-7pm

What I Wish I Knew…

Mentor Tech

Education Building Basement 001



You’re invited to join Mentor Tech to hear from an elite panel of Mentor Tech alumni, during the “What I Wish I Knew” workshop, as they share what they wish they had known prior to graduating and entering into the workforce!



7-9pm

Karaoke Night

Redeemer College Ministry & Lubbock Impact

SUB Ballroom



Join Redeemer College Ministry & Lubbock Impact for Karaoke Night!



7pm

Queer Reels, Real Topics Film Series: “Training Rules”

Office of LGBTQIA & Women & Gender Studies

SUB Lubbock Room



Rene Portland had three training rules during her 26 years coaching basketball at Pennsylvania State University - no drinking, no drugs and no lesbians. Training Rules, examines how a wealthy athletic department, enabled by the silence of a complacent university, allowed talented athletes, thought to be gay, to be dismissed from their college team.



Posted:

3/20/2018



Originator:

Kelsey M Jackson



Email:

kelsey.m.jackson@ttu.edu



Department:

Student Union and Activities





Categories

Arts & Entertainment

Lectures & Seminars

