2018 Nomination Form by Category:

*Nominations should be made with the link below to the awards nomination page. There you will be able to fill out the online submission form and submit it electronically.

New Student Organization of the Year

This award recognizes outstanding achievement of a newer student organization within the past year. This organization must have been registered at TTU for three years or less. The review criteria will include the organization's ability to meet the goals and objectives stated in the constitution. The organization should demonstrate a high level of achievement in one or more areas, such as membership involvement, organization development, leadership training and opportunity for members, shown active participation in TTU campus activities and community service.

Additional categories can be found on Student Involvement's website or on our Student Org Awards page. Center for Campus Life invites all to submit nominations for the Student Org Recognition Awards.