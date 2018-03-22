



Diversity Week is a week dedicated to celebrating and understanding the importance of diversity throughout the community and Texas Tech University. Join student organizations and departments across campus to celebrate diversity all week long!



See all of Today's events below and check out



11am-3pm

TieDye-versity with RISE

RISE

SUB Courtyard



Red Raiders come out to show your diversity during Diversity Week 2018. RISE will be hosting a custom tie dye station at the SUB Courtyard for students to make their own shirts!



12-1pm

Staff Senate Diversity Week Faculty/Staff Speaker Series

Staff Senate

SUB Mesa Room



Listen to Dr. Kent Wilkinson as he talks about hot topics in Higher Education as it relates to diversity, equity, and inclusion. RSVP at



12-1pm

Allies Program Session on the Intersectionality of Faith and LGBTQIA Lives

Office of LGBTQIA

SUB Canyon Room



Students, faculty, and staff make important choices to strengthen the inclusivity of the Texas Tech Campus. These actions range from the checking our assumptions, educating ourselves and others, offering solutions when needed, and connecting with available resources to support the LGBTQIA community. Throughout the year, a variety of training opportunities are offered by the Office of LGBTQIA. These trainings include becoming an ally for beginners all the way to more advanced, topic-focused trainings. Some trainings are tailored to specific audiences.



Registration Requested:



1-3pm

Henna Art

Graduate Student Advisory Council

SUB Copy/Mail



Come and join the Graduate Student Advisory Council to learn about the use of Henna for body art. The people of ancient India and Egypt have used this art form for various ceremonies. To experience this body adornment, our graduate students from India will be happy to paint some simple henna artwork on your hands.



6-9pm

Lotería Night

Unidos Por Un Mismo Idioma (UMI)

SUB Matador Room



Join UMI for a night of FUN & Lotería – a game similar to Bingo originating from Mexico!



7pm

Production of Hir,

Office of LGBTQIA

Qualia Stage, Foreign Language Building



After a dishonorable discharge from the military for drug-related offenses, Isaac returns home from Afghanistan, expecting to confront his abusive father, protect his mother and sister, and relax into his old bedroom. His expectations are dashed, as he walks into a different kind of chaos. Father Arnold, having suffered a stroke, has turned into a helpless, childlike creature. Mother Paige, excited by this overthrow of the patriarchy, refuses to clean, and feeds Arnold a milkshake mixed with estrogen to keep him docile. And little sister Max, having come out as transgender, has begun to grow a beard. Paige welcomes Isaac home to the “new regime” with eager, if not open, arms, more than willing to educate him on the brave new post-gender world -- even though in the process, she is appropriating the experience of her child Max. Isaac, however is on shaky mental ground, scarred by his years in Mortuary Services, and reacts badly to the changes in his family, desperate to exert control and rebuild something resembling the life he knew -- even if this means reinstating Arnold in his place of prominence beside the television. When waning male privilege and PTSD collide with clown makeup and radical Faerie commune dreams, the result is explosive. Taylor Mac’s hilarious and terrifying Hir is a dysfunctional family dramedy for a new era, a highly intelligent, tenderly heartfelt, and deeply, darkly humorous portrayal of a family in crisis, in which domestic abuse, the trauma of war, and the acceptance of gender neutrality are illustrated in a nearly absurd, emotionally gripping, intensely real dynamic



10pm

Late Night Movie: Coco

Student Activities Board

SUB Escondido Theatre



Despite his family’s baffling generations-old ban on music, Miguel dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz. Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead following a mysterious chain of events. Along the way, he meets charming trickster Hector, and together, they set off on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel's family history.



3/22/2018



Originator:

Kelsey M Jackson



Email:

kelsey.m.jackson@ttu.edu



Department:

Student Union and Activities





Categories

Arts & Entertainment

Lectures & Seminars

