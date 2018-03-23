



Diversity Week is a week dedicated to celebrating and understanding the importance of diversity throughout the community and Texas Tech University. Join student organizations and departments across campus to celebrate diversity all week long!



See all of Today's events below and check out



9am-2pm

Tinikling Demonstration

SUB North Plaza



Join the Filipino Student Association for a demonstration of Tinikling - a traditional dance from the Philippines





10-10:50am

Open Classroom - CHIN 2302 - A Second Course in Chinese; Topic – Chinese Culture

CMLL 101



A few Classic & Modern Languages & Literatures professors have opened their classrooms to visitors. In this Open Classroom Session, Chinese students will give presentations on two Chinese culture topics (Opium Wars and Chinese Food and Snacks). The presentations will include some Chinese but will mostly be in English.





12-1:20pm

Bear Witness: When #SayHerName is Not Enough

SUB Traditions Room



Now more than ever, it's important to look boldly at the reality of race and gender bias — and understand how the two can combine to create even more harm. Kimberlé Crenshaw uses the term "intersectionality" to describe this phenomenon; as she says, if you're standing in the path of multiple forms of exclusion, you're likely to get hit by both. In this moving talk, she calls on us to bear witness to this reality and speak up for victims of prejudice. We will view the short TED Talk "The Urgency of Intersectionality" to help guide our discussion of this topic.



11am-1pm

Chess in the Free Speech Area

TTU Chess

Free Speech Area



Take a break & come play some chess with TTU Chess!



1-1:50pm

Open Classroom - CHIN 4300 – Individual Problems in Chinese; Topic – Chinese Families

CMLL 101



A few Classic & Modern Languages & Literatures professors have opened their classrooms to visitors. In this Open Classroom Session, Chinese students will present their oral projects as video clips. We will play the videos in the classroom and discuss in Chinese. The theme of the unit is Chinese family, especially family education and the concept of Chinese tiger moms and dads.



1-5pm

GSAC Cricket Tournament

West Rec Center

Graduate Student Advisory Council



Celebrate the cricket game with us! The Graduate Student Advisory Council is inviting everyone to witness a friendly cricket match between the Bangladesh, India and Sri Lanka teams at Texas Tech. Come and join us in cheering for these teams!



March 23-March 25, 2018

LGBTQIA Big XII & Allies Summit

Registration Opens @ 3pm

SUB Matador Room



Texas Tech University is proud to host our first Big XII LGBTQIA & Allies Summit, March 23-25, 2018. The Summit will bring together individuals who are committed to inclusion, access, and equity within higher education. Our aim during the Summit is to celebrate the strides our community has made and recognize the work that lies ahead. Any college students, faculty, staff, and community members who want to learn more about LGBTQIA identity and allies, as well as social justice and advocacy, are encouraged to attend. Registration information:

Conference information:



7:30-11pm

Nowrooz( Persian New Year) Celebration

Persian Student Association

Reagor-Dykes Auto Group, 1215 Ave. J



Register Online at:



If you have any questions, you are more than welcome to contact us via PSA's Facebook and Instagram account, or email us at ttupsa@gmail.com.



Things to Know:

• Please tell us if you need a ride!

• Please inform your friends about this party and have them join us for a fun night!

• Registration can be done only using PC, not mobile phones.

• No tickets required for attendees under 15 years old.



10pm

Late Night Movie: Coco

Student Activities Board

SUB Escondido Theatre



Despite his family’s baffling generations-old ban on music, Miguel dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz. Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead following a mysterious chain of events. Along the way, he meets charming trickster Hector, and together, they set off on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel's family history.



3/23/2018



Originator:

Kelsey M Jackson



Email:

kelsey.m.jackson@ttu.edu



Department:

Student Union and Activities





Categories

Arts & Entertainment

Lectures & Seminars

