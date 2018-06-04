2018 Nomination Form by Category:

*Nominations should be made with the link below to the awards nomination page. There you will be able to fill out the online submission form and submit it electronically.

Best Example of Teamwork

This award recognizes the student organization that most embodied the elements of teamwork, collaboration, and quality programming that benefit the Texas Tech University Community (either throughout the year or through a single successful program). This award also recognizes that the recipient worked effectively with other student organizations, University departments, and/or the greater Lubbock community.

