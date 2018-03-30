2018 Nomination Form by Category:

*Nominations should be made with the link below to the awards nomination page. There you will be able to fill out the online submission form and submit it electronically.

Most Improved Student Organization

This award recognizes the dedication of a student organization showing improvement in activities that meet their goals and objectives as stated in the organization's purpose. Additional criteria for this award include activities that have caused change and improvement for the organization, growth in the organization membership, increased member involvement and development, improved programs, created opportunity for member participation, and collaboration with other campus organizations or events.

Additional categories can be found on Student Involvement's website or on our Student Org Awards page. Center for Campus Life invites all to submit nominations for the Student Org Recognition Awards.