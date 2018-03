Faculty and students from the TTU School of Theatre & Dance will perform a stage reading of Taylor Mac's play on the Qualia Stage. This event is part of Diversity Week 2018.

Posted:

3/20/2018



Originator:

Alec Cattell



Email:

alec.cattell@ttu.edu



Department:

Classical and Modern Lang and Lit



Event Information

Time: 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Date: 3/22/2018



Location:

Qualia Room (009), Classical & Modern Languages & Literatures building



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Arts & Entertainment