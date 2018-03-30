Women’s History Month by showcasing women past, present and future. Taking inspiration from the



Quiz #3



1. What leading suffragist was arrested and convicted of attempting to vote in the 1872 election?



2. Who was the first Chinese-American woman ever elected to hold a statewide office in the United States?



3. What journalist traveled around the world in 72 days in 1890?



4. What woman was turned down by 29 medical schools before being accepted as a student, graduated at the head of her class, and became the first licensed woman doctor in the U.S.?



5. What former slave was a powerful speaker for the rights of women and Black people?



