Please come to the courtyard (in the SUB) on Friday March 23 between 9am-2pm and look and vote on Recycled Art. All art is original and made from at least 75% recycled or reused materials. Entries have been submitted by students, faculty and staff.

This is a great opportunity to see how "junk or trash" can become a piece of art. The purpose is to show how many things can be reused rather than thrown away. Just another way to become more sustainable.

If you have questions please contact us via e-mail at housing.gogreen@ttu.edu.