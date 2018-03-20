DUE TODAY--PRESIDENT'S EXCELLENCE IN DIVERSITY AND EQUITY AWARD NOMINATIONS

Nominations/Applications are DUE TODAY!

The President's Excellence in Diversity and Equity Faculty Awards recognizes non-tenured and tenured Faculty members: The President's Excellence in Diversity and Equity Faculty Awards recognizes non-tenured and tenured Faculty members: Each recipient will receive a $2,500 research award

The President's Excellence in Diversity and Equity Staff Award recognizes a Staff member: The recipient will receive a $1,500 professional development award

The President's Excellence in Diversity and Equity Department Award recognizes the Department/Division/Office/Unit: Will receive a $2,000 development award to promote Diversity

The President's Excellence in Diversity and Equity Student Awards recognizes Students: Each recipient will receive a $500 scholarship in August 2018

Visit http://www.depts.ttu.ed u/diversity/funding/index.php for more information. Posted:

3/20/2018



Originator:

Avelina Padilla



Email:

avelina.padilla@ttu.edu



Department:

Univ Programs and Student Success





Categories

Departmental

Faculty/Staff Organization

Student Organization

