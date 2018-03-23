Bear Witness: When #SayHerName is Not Enough

Texas Tech University Women's & Gender Studies is celebrating is celebrating Women's History Month by showcasing women past, present and future. Taking inspiration from the National Women's History Project, we honor women who helped create a better world for the times in which they lived as well as for future generations.

March 23

Bear Witness: When #SayHerName is Not Enough - Showcase Kimberle Crenshaw: The Urgency of Intersectionality, TED Talk (2016, TEDWomen)

12:00 p.m. - 1:20 p.m.

SUB Traditions RM

FREE and open to the public Now more than ever, it's important to look boldly at the reality of race and gender bias — and understand how the two can combine to create even more harm. Kimberlé Crenshaw uses the term "intersectionality" to describe this phenomenon; as she says, if you're standing in the path of multiple forms of exclusion, you're likely to get hit by both. In this moving talk, she calls on us to bear witness to this reality and speak up for victims of prejudice.

This event is part of Texas Tech University Diversity Week.



For more information on events happening for Women's History Month visit our web site; http://www.depts.ttu.edu/ wstudies/ events_womenshistory2018.ph p

