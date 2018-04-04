SUBJECT: SEXISM | CINEMA SERIES PRESENTS Frida (2002)

Frida will be screened on 4/4 at 7 PM at Alamo Drafthouse. Tickets are $5. A discussion led by Dr. Andrés Peralta follows the film.

This installment of the Sexism | Cinema series will focus on Frida (Julie Taymor, 2002), a biographical film on the life and work of revolutionary Mexican artist Frida Kahlo. The film received vast critical acclaim, with six Oscar nominations, and is visually and thematically inspired by Kahlo’s paintings.

After the screening, discussion will be led by Dr. Andrés Peralta, Assistant Professor of Art Education and Visual Studies.

Dr. Peralta’s research centers on identity construction, visual culture, and issues of race, ethnicity, sexuality, and gender. His focus is on the politics of difference and the ways in which individuals negotiate identity within institutional attitudes towards acculturation, colonialism and domination, while maintaining a sense of self through resistance and subjugation. With a strong commitment to working with under-served populations, Andrés believes that art is a way for individuals to make meaning of the world they perceive and relate their understanding of the world in which they live.

Admission is $5 for everyone and can be purchased at the Alamo Drafthouse prior to the film or in advance online https://drafthouse.com/lubbock/show/sexism-cinema-frida

We encourage all members of the TTU and Lubbock community to attend.



Fifty plus years ago, the term “sexism” was coined. In light of this historical marker, Alamo Drafthouse and TTU invite you to a film series which considers how sexism is embedded, endorsed, and/or challenged in the cinema. How far have we come? How far do we have to go? We have selected films with female protagonists to view and discuss at Alamo Drafthouse, Lubbock. The films will be followed by a 30 minute discussion led by TTU faculty members and expert guest speakers. Mark your calendars now!



Thank you, organizers Michael Borshuk, Don Lavigne, Elizabeth Sharp, Jessica Smith, Dana Weiser, & Allison Whitney



For more information, please contact allison.whitney@ttu.edu

Sponsored by Alamo Drafthouse, TTU Women's Studies, International Film Series, Division of Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion, and TTU RISE.