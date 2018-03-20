TTU HomeTechAnnounce

COWamongus! Special
Beef nachos with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, salsa, and a 24 oz drink for Only $5.99.  Don't forget to check out our amazing beef selections from Raider Red Meats.

Tomorrow morning we will have a brisket breakfast burrito special.  Chopped up brisket with eggs, cheese, salsa and a medium coffee or drink for only $3.99  We open at 7:30am so stop by before you head in to work or class.
Posted:
3/20/2018

Originator:
Adrian Rodriguez

Email:
redraider.rodriguez@ttu.edu

Department:
Animal and Food Sciences


