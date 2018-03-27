TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Apple Panel Discussion on March 27, 2pm—4pm

The TTU IT Division invites faculty, staff, and students to attend an open panel discussion with Apple. Bring your iPad and Mac questions to the panel discussion. Apple will provide answers, recommend and demonstrate solutions, and discuss future directions. The TTU IT Division will provide refreshments, so please RSVP by March 23 to itevents@ttu.edu to ensure that we have ample snacks for all attendees.

 

Event Details

Date: Tuesday, March 27

Time: 2pm4pm

Location: Education 001, Education Bldg. Basement

RSVP by March 23 to itevents@ttu.edu
