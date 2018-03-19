Effective immediately - The Social Work Program within the Department of Sociology, Anthropology, and Social Work announces the accreditation of its Master of Social Work (MSW) degree by the Council on Social Work Education. Students who are interested in learning more about the social work profession or about the MSW are encouraged to visit the program's website at www.depts.ttu.edu/socialwork/ or to contact the MSW Director, Dr. Valerie Borum at valerie.borum@ttu.edu. Posted:

