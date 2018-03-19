Youth (ages 9-16 years) Wanted for Participation in a Research Study

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center

Department of Pediatrics

The purpose of this study is to use functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging (fMRI) technology to look at brain structures & functions.

Youth must be right-handed, able to read & write, and not have any metal in their body.

The study will consist of 2-3 sessions. The participant will complete a brief neurological and psychological assessment. Sessions will include learning about the fMRI machine and completing an fMRI scan. Parents may remain with their child during the entire scanning process if they choose.

Families receive up to $100 and youth receive a superhero poster or comic book

Participation is voluntary and confidential

Interested?

Call 806-743-4257

*Have more than one child who wants to participate? Just tell us when you call!

This study has been approved by the Institutional Review Board.