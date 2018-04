In just one year, gain the business skills you need to get the job you want! Applications for summer 2018 are due May 1st



Understand the fundamentals of business and how they apply to STEM industries

Improve your leadership and managerial skills

Scholarships available

Entrance Exam Waivers



Got questions? Contact Kelsey Zickefoose at 806-834-1455 or set up an appointment by emailing her @ Kelsey.zickefoose@ttu.edu

Posted:

4/2/2018



Originator:

Kelsey Zickefoose



Email:

kelsey.zickefoose@ttu.edu



Department:

Rawls College of Business





Categories

Academic