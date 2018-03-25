Dance of the North Wind: Workshop and concert with Tech's Elegant Savages Orchestra!





Scottisches and Valses and Bourrees, oh my!





Come join Bassanda's own Post-Apocalyptic Sand Pirate Band as they perform traditional folk songs of Ireland, Wales, Sweden, France, Norway, Scotland and a cluster of music and dance styles known as "BalFolk" (literally, "folk-dance").





BalFolk is part of a new wave of European folk music revivals centered around the dynamic interplay between musicians and dancers, and the emotional community created by the dancing.





There will be a one hour workshop starting at 4 p.m. where members of the Elegant Savages Orchestra will be breaking down the dances and showing everyone how to get down "BalFolk" Style, followed by a 5pm dance concert. Come for the workshop and stay for the dance!





For more information on the Elegant Savages Orchestra, visit elegantsavagesorchestra.com



