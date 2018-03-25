TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
The Elegant Savages Orchestra at Lubbock High School Sunday March 25!
Dance of the North Wind: Workshop and concert with Tech's Elegant Savages Orchestra!

Scottisches and Valses and Bourrees, oh my!

Come join Bassanda's own Post-Apocalyptic Sand Pirate Band as they perform traditional folk songs of Ireland, Wales, Sweden, France, Norway, Scotland and a cluster of music and dance styles known as "BalFolk" (literally, "folk-dance").

BalFolk is part of a new wave of European folk music revivals centered around the dynamic interplay between musicians and dancers, and the emotional community created by the dancing.

There will be a one hour workshop starting at 4 p.m. where members of the Elegant Savages Orchestra will be breaking down the dances and showing everyone how to get down "BalFolk" Style, followed by a 5pm dance concert. Come for the workshop and stay for the dance!

For more information on the Elegant Savages Orchestra, visit elegantsavagesorchestra.com
Posted:
3/20/2018

Originator:
CHRISTOPHER J Smith

Email:
christopher.smith@ttu.edu

Department:
School of Music

Event Information
Time: 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Date: 3/25/2018

Location:
Lubbock High School Auditorium: 2004 19th St

Categories