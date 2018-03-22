“Out of Africa” Exhibition: African Artwork and Masks

On display through March 31, 2018

Globe Gallery: Oil wash and ink artwork by South African artist Hargreaves Ntukwana

West Gallery: Pastel drawings by South African artist Benjamin Macala

East Gallery: Bwa masks from Burkina Faso and Mali / Ceremonial masks from Cameroon, Ivory Coast and Mali

Study Abroad in Africa

Texas Tech offers 11 study abroad programs in Africa. Host countries include Ethiopia, Ghana, and Madagascar – just to name a few! Any major can explore critical global issues such as peacebuilding, health, education, and more. Imagine wildlife management research in Tanzania, serving with engineers in Zimbabwe, or learning while you travel with TTU faculty. For details, visit www.studyabroad.ttu.edu .