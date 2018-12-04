In conjunction with the Sixth Annual International Arts and Culture Symposium, the Office of International Affairs will host a talk about the history of Korean Buddhism and Korean Buddhist music by Monk Inmook. He will also teach Buddhist meditation chants to the audience. Monk Inmook is an educator, musician and Chairman of the Liturgy Committee of the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism. He is the holder of the Important Intangible Cultural Property #50 of Korea as inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanities in 2009. The program will also include a performance of Korean Buddhist dances by Dr. Eun Ha Park, a Korean percussionist and holder of Important Intangible Cultural Property #3 of Korea.

Sponsored in part by a grant from The CH Foundation.