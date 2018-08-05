The Distinguished Staff Awards is a broad-based staff recognition program rewarding staff for their excellence, leadership, and exemplary service to Texas Tech. This award program is designed to be highly competitive and serves to promote greater individual staff recognition. Human Resources Talent Development, with the support of the Office of the Chancellor, the Office of the President, and Human Resources, invites you to recognize an outstanding staff member by nominating them for one of the available staff awards.

To learn more about the Distinguished Staff Awards, to review eligibility criteria, or to nominate an employee or team, visit www.hr.ttu.edu and click on the 2018 Distinguished Staff Awards button or banner.



The deadline for nominations is Friday, June 15, 2018 at 5:00 PM.



Please contact Talent Development (806-742-0530) or e-mail awards.recognition@ttu.edu with any questions. Posted:

5/8/2018



Originator:

Kristen Grant



Email:

kristen.grant@ttu.edu



Department:

Human Resources





