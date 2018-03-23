TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Hiring Student Assistants for IT and Desktop Support

University Programs & Student Success is seeking two student assistants to provide IT and desktop support to academic advising, instructional department, and student support offices. Basic tasks include the following:

· Basic computer assembly – keyboard, monitors, scanners, etc.

· Software installation and updates as necessary

· Online forms/information submission forms creation and processes

· IT Support – vulnerabilities, server support – training through IT Help Central

· Web design and update – training through OmniUpdate

· Application development possibility

· Mapping new technology/equipment



Please email a cover letter and resume to catherine.nutter@ttu.edu or advising@ttu.edu.
Posted:
3/23/2018

Originator:
Catherine Nutter

Email:
catherine.nutter@ttu.edu

Department:
University Advising


