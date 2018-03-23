University Programs & Student Success is seeking two student assistants to provide IT and desktop support to academic advising, instructional department, and student support offices. Basic tasks include the following:



· Basic computer assembly – keyboard, monitors, scanners, etc.



· Software installation and updates as necessary



· Online forms/information submission forms creation and processes



· IT Support – vulnerabilities, server support – training through IT Help Central



· Web design and update – training through OmniUpdate



· Application development possibility



· Mapping new technology/equipment







Please email a cover letter and resume to catherine.nutter@ttu.edu or advising@ttu.edu.