TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
TODAY! Fulbright U.S. Student Program - Info Session
The Fulbright U.S. Student Program provides 8-12 month grant funding for study or independent research abroad. Grants provide round-trip transportation, monthly room and board stipend, health coverage and possibly other expenses. Undergraduate students may apply during the fall of their senior year.  Graduate students may not have earned a Ph.D. at time of application.  All interested Texas Tech students must follow the internal process to be eligible to apply.* 


Join us today, March 22 at 2:00 PM in the TLPDC 153, inside the TTU Library.  Learn what it takes to produce a competitive application process!  

*For more information about the Fulbright U.S. Student Program, visit www.fulbrightstudent.ttu.edu
Posted:
3/22/2018

Originator:
WENDOLI L Flores

Email:
wendoli.flores@ttu.edu

Department:
Honors College

Event Information
Time: 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Date: 3/22/2018

Location:
TLPDC 153, TTU Library

Categories