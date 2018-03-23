Join us for triple the fun, as three of our TTU Choral Ensembles perform in one evening! The University Singers, Matador Singers, and Women’s Chorale will share their Spring Choral Concert on Friday, March 23 at 7:30pm in Hemmle Recital Hall. The program is excellent, and admission is free.



The University Singers’ repertoire spans from the Renaissance to the present day, including the captivating “Dirait-on,” by Lauridsen, and the stately “Pilgrim’s Hymn,” by Paulus. Our auditioned men’s ensemble, the Matador Singers, will sing time-honored classics from the tenor-bass repertoire, including “Viva L’amour,” arranged by Parker/Shaw, and a selection from the Sondheim musical, Sweeney Todd. They will close with a newly-composed stirring spiritual by Stacey V. Gibbs, “Dere’s No Hiding Place Down Here.”



The TTU Women’s Chorale is an auditioned ensemble that celebrates the wide-ranging span of soprano and alto voices. Their portion of the combined concert will feature a “Choregie” staged production of Ecstatic Songs, by David Brunner. The original compositions are set to texts by Mirabai (“Mira”), the 16th-century mystic poet. These songs/poems are startling in the power of their imagery—words at once mystical and religious, earthy and sensual. Mira’s renunciation of worldly things and devotion to Krishna led her to express both intense desire and unfailing devotion in poetry and song, frequently entering states of ecstasy and trance.



Fusing dramatic elements of opera and musical theater, including staging, costumes, and dramatic lighting with traditional choral singing, “Choregie” is a performance art form conceived by the Slovenian choral conductor-producer, Karmina Šilec. The idea of “Choregie” is to bring a heightened expression and greater intensity of experience and communication between choral singers and the audience.



The TTU Choral Area is excited to welcome Dr. David Brunner, composer of Ecstatic Songs and Director of Choral Activities at the University of Central Florida, to Texas Tech for a residency where he will collaborate in rehearsal with the Women’s Chorale and will lead sessions for our undergraduate and graduate choral majors.