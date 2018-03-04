All interested Texas Tech students must follow the internal process to be eligible to apply.* The Fulbright U.S. Student Program provides 8-12 month grant funding for study or independent research abroad. Grants provide round-trip transportation, monthly room and board stipend, health coverage and possibly other expenses. Undergraduate students may apply during the fall of their senior year. Graduate students may not have earned a Ph.D. at time of application.



The Student Information Session will take place on April 3 at 10:00 AM in the TLPDC 153, inside the TTU Library. This is a great opportunity to receive guidance and advice on the application process!

*For more information about the Fulbright U.S. Student Program, visit www.fulbrightstudent.ttu.edu

3/23/2018



WENDOLI L Flores



wendoli.flores@ttu.edu



Honors College



Event Information

Time: 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Event Date: 4/3/2018



Location:

TLPDC 153, TTU Library



